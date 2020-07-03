19 yr old Welland man arrested after gun was allegedly pointed at woman at Niagara Falls motel

A man has been arrested after a gun was allegedly pointed at a woman in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday June 30th, officers were called to a motel in the area of Kitchener St. and Slater Ave. to reports that two men confronted a woman in the parking lot with a gun.

The men fled prior to police arrival, and detectives did not believe it was a random incident.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle at the scene of the motel had been stolen from St. Catharines on June 26, 2020.

On July 1st, detectives arrested one of the man allegedly involved in the incident.

19 year old Matthew Lawrence Belisle of Welland is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, point firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempt to commit an idictable offence/robbery, utter threats, fail to comply with a release order, and fail to comply with a probabtion order (3 counts.)

Belisle was held in custody pending a video bail hearing on Friday July 3, 2020 at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines.

Detectives continue to search for the second suspect involved in this incident, identified as 36-year-old James Lippert.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9388 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.