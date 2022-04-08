194 new COVID cases reported in Niagara, 36 being treated in hospital

It's another day of higher than average COVID-19 cases being reported in Niagara.

Following over 200 infections being reported yesterday, 194 new cases were announced today.

That brings the number of active cases in the region to 1512.

Ontario's top doctor has said the true number of cases is ten times higher, given limits on PCR testing.

Another six people have been hospitalized, as 36 people are now being treated for the virus.

Four are in the ICU.

Across Ontario, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 1000, with 1035 people being treated.

There are also 166 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has gone up about 40 per cent from last week, and 19 per cent of tests conducted in the last day came out positive.

Ontario recorded 4,295 new infections today, but the scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests daily cases are around 100- to 120-thousand.