$19M will be spent redeveloping Fort Erie's marina property

A major make-over is on the way for Fort Erie's marina property.

Niagara Parks is investing up to $19 million of its earned revenue to fund the redevelopment of its marina property.

It's expected to take three years to turn the marina into a new recreational waterfront destination along the shores of the upper Niagara River with increased public access and amenities.

The marina sits on the Canadian side of the upper Niagara River, 22 kilometres south of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

The redevelopment plans include increasing the number of dock slips to over 200, while also expanding public use of the marina through amenities such as a new restaurant and outdoor patio space, retail store, new public washrooms, areas for fishing, a new public boat launch and recreational public space throughout the waterfront area.

The plans will also include infrastructure to support fishing charters and excursions.

Niagara Parks will be issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the design-build of the new marina with Niagara Parks remaining the owner and operator of the site.

“The Niagara Parks Marina remains a key priority for Niagara Parks and a site that holds great potential for supporting new and repeat visitation to the area. We know how beloved this site is within the local community and we are proud to invest in its redevelopment to establish the marina as a new recreational hub along the south Niagara Parkway, providing benefits both for local residents and those visiting for the first time,” said Niagara Parks Chair April Jeffs.