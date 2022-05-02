$1B coming from Ont. and Fed. governments for Stellantis to retool to make electric cars
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was joined by the prime minister in Windsor today for the announcement of $1B in funding to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Ford says his government has a plan to attract more investment to the province’s auto and manufacturing sectors.
Last month, Canada and Ontario invested $259M each in part to transform GM’s CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll to become Canada's first full-scale commercial electric vehicle production factory.
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (May 02, 2022)Tonight on Dog Talk, Welland Lawyer Clark Peddle joins me to talk about the importance of including your dog in your WILL and plans to educate the listeners on the dog owner liability act. Cayra from the Ruff Mudder cross country obstacle course for dogs and their owners joins us to talk about these exciting events
