$1B coming from Ont. and Fed. governments for Stellantis to retool to make electric cars

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was joined by the prime minister in Windsor today for the announcement of $1B in funding to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles. 

Ford says his government has a plan to attract more investment to the province’s auto and manufacturing sectors.

Last month, Canada and Ontario invested $259M each in part to transform GM’s CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll to become Canada's first full-scale commercial electric vehicle production factory.

 

