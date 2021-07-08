1st dose walk-in appointments at Seymour-Hannah

You no longer need an appointment to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Seymour-Hannah arena.

The Niagara Health clinic is now allowing walk-in appointments to anyone 12 years of age and older for their first dose.

According to Niagara Region Public Health, unvaccinated people have accounted for 95% of COVID-19 cases between December 2020 and June 2021.

A limited number of walk-in appointments for second doses will continue to be available daily between 2 and 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Seymour-Hannah clinic, located at 240 St. Paul Street West in St. Catharines, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.