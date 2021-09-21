1st human case of West Nile found in Niagara this year, anyone with symptoms told to get COVID test

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Niagara this year.

Public Health says it has received its first report of a laboratory-confirmed case for 2021 and is asking residents to take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes.

The virus is transmitted to people by mosquitoes carrying the virus.

You are being asked to drain standing water on your property where mosquitoes may breed, repair damaged doors and window screens, and to wear long sleeved shirts, hats, long pants, socks and shoes that cover the feet.

You can also use insect repellents containing Deet or Icaridin.

Although most people infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick, 20 per cent of people suffer flu-like symptoms and fatigue, and one per cent suffer serious infections of the brain such as meningitis.

Fever, severe headache, body aches, neck stiffness, confusion, weakness, tremors and sudden sensitivity to light are the most common symptoms of severe infection. Anyone suffering these should see a doctor.

Flu-like symptoms may be COVID-19, but if someone tests negative for COVID-19 and has recently received mosquito bites, West Nile Virus could be a possibility.

If someone has the above symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is advised first.

If the test is negative, symptoms are not improving and they have had multiple mosquito bites, then they should see their health care provider or call Public Health at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074, ext. 7590.