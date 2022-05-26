$2,000,000 donation to the new south Niagara hospital

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating a $2,000,000 donation to the new South Niagara Site.

The Angelo Butera Family has pledged a gift to the hospital build.

Angelo Butera says, "Niagara Health provided high quality care, and excellent patient experience to help me in my recovery to walking again. I wanted to give back because I want to do what I can for this beautiful region, as it made me who I am today. Excellence in healthcare means no cracks to fall through."

"The support from Angelo Butera and his family will be a driver for a connected and community healthcare experience at the South Niagara Site. We are so thankful for their donation and are honoured to recognize Angelo and his family as Founding Donors of the It's Our Future campaign." Andrea Scott, President & CEO, Niagara Health Foundation.

In recognition the main entrance seating area will be named The Angelo Butera Family Seating Area.