2,093 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario; Ministry corrects vaccine data error
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,093 new cases of COVID-19.
Their report shows 2,491 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 56 more deaths.
With 64,664 tests completed in the last day, 3.3% came back positive for COVID-19.
Today's data corrects a previous error in the number of people vaccinated against the virus.
Officials say they inadvertently provided data on the number of doses administered, rather than the number of people who received two doses.
The page now says over 55,000 people have been fully vaccinated, down from the 96,000 posted yesterday.
