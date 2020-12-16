2,139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

For the second day in a row, Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19.

There are 780 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 111 in Windsor-Essex County.

2,043 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 43 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, there are 932 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 256 in ICU, and 157 in ICU on a ventilator.

49,189 tests were completed in the last day, with 65,597 still under investigation.

