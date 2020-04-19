2.3 million dollar fix for the Niagara Falls Service Centre

A fuel leak at the Niagara Falls Service Centre is going to be a costly fix.

A report in Tuesday afternoon's city council agenda by Director of Municipal Works Erik Nickel estimates the total cost of remediation of the site and building will be more than 2.3 million dollars.

In his report, Nickel says there are no current or prior accounts available to cover the costs and delaying any further will significantly compromise their ability to deliver basic services.

As a result, staff is recommending that 2.3 million be “pre-approved” from the City’s 2021 budget.

In mid-February city staff became aware of the loss of significant amounts of gasoline from the underground storage tanks that are adjacant to the main Municipal Service Centre building on Stanley Avenue.

The building has been closed for occupancy since February 27th.

Staff have been relocated to various other sites across the city, but Nickel says methods and efficiencies in delivering services have been drastically impacted by the closure.

Nickel says over 100 employees have been relocated.

The report indicates, remediation work was started but repairs to the property and building to meet current occupational standards have been challenging under the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The report fails to give a timeline for when the facility might reopen.