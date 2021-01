Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 2,417 new cases of COVID-19.

It's the 7th straight day of cases below 3,000.

2,759 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 50 more COVID-19 related deaths.

48,947 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.

Right now in Ontario there are 1,436 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 392 in ICU and 301 on ventilators.

