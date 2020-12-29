2,533 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,533 new cases of COVID-19.
2,233 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 41 more COVID-19 related deaths.
There are 895 new cases in Toronto, 496 in Peel, 147 in Windsor-Essex County, 144 in Hamilton and 142 in York Region.
Yesterday, there were 1,939 cases reported.
34,112 tests for the virus were completed on December 28th, and 39,565 on December 27th.
Due to the statutory holiday, the province did not update their website yesterday.
Lockdown effect on small businessLockdown effect on small business. Matt talks to Mishka Balsom President and CEO of Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins NITM every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Big for-profit long-term-care companies paid out more than $170 million to investors through Ontario’s deadly first wave. Full House actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2 months.
REPORT: CANADIAN FOOD PRICES SET FOR STEEP CLIMB IN 2021Canada’s Food Price Report 2021, predicts an overall food price increase of 3 to 5 percent for the year as COVID-19 alters consumer behaviour and affects food prices in “surprising ways.” Matt talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University.