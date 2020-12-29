2,553 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,553 new cases of COVID-19.
2,233 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 41 more COVID-19 related deaths.
There are 895 new cases in Toronto, 496 in Peel, 147 in Windsor-Essex County, 144 in Hamilton and 142 in York Region.
Yesterday, there were 1,939 cases reported.
34,112 tests for the virus were completed on December 28th, and 39,565 on December 27th.
To see the full data from the Ontario's Ministry of Health, click here.
Due to the statutory holiday, the province did not update their website yesterday.
