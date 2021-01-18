iHeartRadio
2,578 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,578 more cases of COVID-19.

2,826 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 24 more COVID-19 related deaths. 

Right now in Ontario, 1,571 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 394 in ICU, and 303 on ventilators.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

