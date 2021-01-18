2,578 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,578 more cases of COVID-19.
2,826 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 24 more COVID-19 related deaths.
Right now in Ontario, 1,571 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 394 in ICU, and 303 on ventilators.
-
Garden City Productions - will live theater survive the pandemic?Tim talks to Jean Wesley, Public Relations for Garden City Productions about how live theater is struggling during the pandemic You can help here https://gcp.ca/
-
Phil Spector, Famed Music Producer and Convicted Murderer, Dies at 81 in prison from Covid 19Phil Spector dies in prison after getting COVID-19. Tim talks to Paul Morris - Most Awarded Music Director in Canada - about the legacy of Phil Spector
-
Push to revising Cannabis packagingTim talks to Michael Armstrong, Associate professor of operations research in the Goodman School of Business at Brock University. Cannabis producers are looking for packaging and labeling flexibility