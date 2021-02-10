$2.5M in damage following massive fire in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A steep damage estimate after a fire in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Damage is estimated at $2.5M after the structure fire tore through the property Tuesday afternoon.

The building in Virgil housed several different businesses, and storage units.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshals' Office are investigating the cause.

Officials believe their firefighting efforts saved between $2,500,000 and $4,000,000 of property.

60 local firefighters worked until 2 o'clock this morning to bring the blaze under control, and the site will be monitored for hotspots in the coming days.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge our Firefighters, many of whom have been on scene since 2:30 p.m. yesterday and remain today,” stated Fire Chief Nick Ruller. “Our team worked well together and, in spite of challenges caused by extreme cold weather conditions and the extensive duration of the effort, crews worked quickly to search the building and contain the fire. “Maintaining the safety of lives remained our number one priority, and while we empathize with the devastating loss to the tenants and property owners, we are pleased to report that there were no serious injuries.”

Chief Ruller will join CKTB for an update on the fire at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

