2,632 new cases of of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,632 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,990 more cases resolved, and 46 more deaths.
897 of those new cases are in Toronto, with 412 in Peel, 245 in York Region, 162 in Ottawa, and 118 in Waterloo.
A technical issue at Toronto Public Health the other day has been resolved, and Health Minister Christine Elliott says 102 cases were added to today's number to make up for it.
Hospitalizations are down, with 65 less people in hospital than yesterday, including seven less in ICU and three less on ventilators.
70,256 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, up 29.37% from the previous day.
That means 4.3% of tests came back positive in the last day.
Kids under 13 make up 17.61% of current positive cases of COVID-19.
To see the full data from the province, click here.
Elliott says 253,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
