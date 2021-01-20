2,655 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,655 more cases of COVID-19.
3,714 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 89 more COVID-19 related deaths.
28 more people have been hospitalized with the virus, including five more in ICU, and four more on ventilators.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 129 cases in Niagara today. Public Health will release the officiall tally at noon.
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president