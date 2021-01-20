2,655 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,655 more cases of COVID-19.

3,714 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 89 more COVID-19 related deaths.

28 more people have been hospitalized with the virus, including five more in ICU, and four more on ventilators.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 129 cases in Niagara today. Public Health will release the officiall tally at noon.