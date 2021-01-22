2,662 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,662 more cases go COVID-19.

Additionally, 3,375 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 87 more COVID-19 related deaths.

21 fewer people are hospitalized with the virus.

71,750 tests were completed in the last day, the most since January 16th.

3.3% of tests from yesterday came back positive, which is down 23.26% from the previous day.

Right now in Ontario, there are 25,263 active cases of COVID-19, including those in hospital.

