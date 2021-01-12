2,903 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19.
3,353 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 41 more COVID-19 related deaths.
1,701 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 385 in ICU, and 262 in ICU on a ventilator.
