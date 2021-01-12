iHeartRadio
2,903 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19.

3,353 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 41 more COVID-19 related deaths.

1,701 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 385 in ICU, and 262 in ICU on a ventilator.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

