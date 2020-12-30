2,923 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Today, 2,923 new cases were reported, with 2,237 more cases resolved, and 19 more COVID-19 related deaths.

998 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 441 in Peel, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham, and 144 in Windsor-Essex County.

Right now in Ontario, 1,177 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 323 in ICU, and 204 on ventilators.

39,210 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.

To see the full data from the province, click here.