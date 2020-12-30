2,923 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19.
Today, 2,923 new cases were reported, with 2,237 more cases resolved, and 19 more COVID-19 related deaths.
998 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 441 in Peel, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham, and 144 in Windsor-Essex County.
Right now in Ontario, 1,177 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 323 in ICU, and 204 on ventilators.
39,210 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.
-
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg
-
Food4Kids Niagara 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Chrissy Sadowski Speaks with Amber Hughes - Executive Director Food4Kids Niagara regarding Food4Kids Niagara program 2020 recap and looking ahead to 2021
-
Financial/Budgeting Tips for 2021Chrissy Sadowski Speaks with Trevor Van Nest - Owner, Money Coach Niagara Region Money Coaches regarding financial/budgeting tips for 2021