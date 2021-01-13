2,961 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,961 more cases of COVID-19.
3,392 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 74 more COVID-19 related deaths.
Right now in Ontario, 1,674 people are hospitalized with the virus, included 385 in ICU, and 276 on ventilators.
50,931 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day.
Rise in Illegal Dumping in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Catherine Habermebl - Director of Waste Management Services with the Niagara Region regarding the rise in illegal dumping in Niagara
Ontario Government's Stay at Home Order/Another State of Emergency/Fighting Rising COVID-19 NumbersMatt Holmes Speaks with Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines regarding Ontario government's stay at home order and latest provincial state of emergency to battle rising COVID-19 cases
Misinformation, Prolonged Pandemic Pose Security Threat in Canada: Brock ExpertsMatt Holmes Speaks with Ibrahim Berrada - Instructor with Brock University's Centre for Canadian Studies and Former Parliament Hill Staffer regarding report on security threat in Canada due to misinformation and prolonged pandemic