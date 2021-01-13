2,961 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,961 more cases of COVID-19.

3,392 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 74 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, 1,674 people are hospitalized with the virus, included 385 in ICU, and 276 on ventilators.

50,931 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day.

