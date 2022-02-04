2.99% tax increase for Niagara-on-the-Lake residents

Niagara-on-the-Lake residents will see a 2.99% tax increase this year.

The town council approved the budget that works out to approximately $44.00 a year for the average homeowner with an assessment of $536,960.

“Recognizing the hardships experienced by many throughout the last two years, Council remains committed to getting work done while minimizing the impact to the taxpayer,” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “We are more focused than ever to improve our infrastructure, expand our streetscapes, and support the quality of life our residents enjoy and have come to expect. We have once again managed to maintain our services with a balanced budget. I am very proud of our team’s efforts and to say that Council took a major step forward toward achieving a sustainable budget. We are on a good path.”

Residents in the urban areas will also see an increase in the stormwater levy to $53.17 a year.

That will bump some residents yearly increase up to $97.17.