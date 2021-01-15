2,998 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,998 more cases of COVID-19.
3,380 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 100 more COVID-19 related deaths.
Threatening Local Politicians Should Not Be Allowed in a Civil Society - Shelby Knox Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor regarding threats local politicians face on social media and in public
CFIB Ontario Doubles Down on Unfair and Ineffective Business Restrictions - Shelby Knox Speaks with CFIB Ontario regarding impact provincial stay at home order is having on small, local businesses
Impact COVID-19 Pandemic is Having on Justice System/Trial Backlogs - Shelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer Graves and Richard regarding impact COVID-19 pandemic is having on justice system/trial backlogs