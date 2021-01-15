iHeartRadio
2,998 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,998 more cases of COVID-19.

3,380 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 100 more COVID-19 related deaths. 

To see the full data from the province, click here.

