2 dead, four hurt in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board says two people are dead and four have been hurt in a helicopter crash east of Prince George, B.C.

Liam MacDonald, a safety board spokesman, says a team of investigators is being sent to the crash site where a Bell 206L helicopter went down near Purden Ski Hill, a mountain resort off Highway 16.

BC Emergency Health Services says it transported four people by ambulance to hospital after the crash at around 7:45 this morning.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper with Prince George RCMP says the extent of the injuries to those on board is not known.

Cooper says they don't know why the helicopter was in the area, but they know it was not a forestry crew aboard.

MacDonald says investigators are heading to the scene to gather information, examine the wreckage and conduct witness interviews.