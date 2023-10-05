2 million passengers have checked out Niagara Falls by boat this year so far

The iconic sightseeing boats in Niagara Falls have never been busier.

Niagara City Cruises announced today it has surpassed 2 million passengers so far this season for its popular Niagara Falls boat tour.

That makes it a banner season so far, which started early on March 16th, making it the earliest opening date in its recorded history.

Cruises will continue running through November 26.

“Niagara Falls is an iconic destination, and we are proud of the role we play in making it an unforgettable experience for the millions of guests who have joined us this year,” says Mory DiMaurizio, Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises in Canada. “2023 has been a comeback year, and we look forward to hosting even more guests through the end of our season.”

Daily service will operate with regular hours until October 10, then will continue with reduced hours through November 26.