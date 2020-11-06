2 new cases of COVID reported at DSBN schools
Niagara Region Public Health has advised the District School Board of Niagara that one individual at E.I. McCulley Public School in St. Catharines, and one individual at Lincoln Centennial Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Again, citing privacy reason the identies of the individuals and whether they are a student or staff member is not being released.
Infection protocols are being followed and those impacted contracted by public health to stay home and self isolate.
Both schools will be thoroughly cleaned and a public health inspector and nurse will visit both schools to complete a comprehensive
assessment.
-
-
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
-
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers