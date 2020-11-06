2 new cases of COVID reported at DSBN schools

Niagara Region Public Health has advised the District School Board of Niagara that one individual at E.I. McCulley Public School in St. Catharines, and one individual at Lincoln Centennial Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Again, citing privacy reason the identies of the individuals and whether they are a student or staff member is not being released.

Infection protocols are being followed and those impacted contracted by public health to stay home and self isolate.

Both schools will be thoroughly cleaned and a public health inspector and nurse will visit both schools to complete a comprehensive

assessment.