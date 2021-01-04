2 Niagara stores among list of Loblaw stores with COVID-19 positive employee cases
Loblaw Companies is reporting 56 COVID-19 cases among its workforce in Ontario since Christmas Eve.
Among the list are two Niagara cases.
The Zehrs store in Niagara Falls on Morrison Street had a team member test positive on December 27th.
The last day the employee worked in the store was on December 23rd.
The Shoppers Drug Mart on Highway 20 East in Fonthill also had an employee test postive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.
The last day that employee worked in the store was December 23rd.
Loblaw's operates Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs and Fortinos.
-
Vaccination Roll Out Plan for NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP Liberal regarding vaccination roll out plan for Niagara
-
Canadian Shield Strategy/ProposalMatt Holmes Speaks with Jean-Paul R. Soucy - PhD Epidemiology Student Epidemiology Division Dalla Lana School of Public Health University of Toronto regarding Canadian Shield proposal/strategy
-
Coronavirus vaccine rolloutTim talks to Tony Baldinelli Niagara Falls MP about the Coronavirus vaccine rollout