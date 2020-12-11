2 Thorold residents facing drug charges

Niagara Regional Police have arrested and charged three people in relation to drug trafficking in Thorold.

In May, the NRP began an investigation into the sale of fentanyl from a residence in the area of Parkdale Drive and St. David's Road.

Police have charged 23 year old Michael Fagu of Etobicoke, 33 year old Brandon Abrams of Thorold and 33 year old Jeffrey Thompson of Thorold with a variety of possession and trafficking charges.

During the investigation police seized 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.0 grams of cocaine, 38.6 grams of fentanyl, and $2,640 in Canadian currency.

All three are being held in custody for bail hearings today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, 1024322.