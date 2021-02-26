20,000 COVID vaccines administered in Niagara, officials look to vaccinate more front line workers

Niagara is marking a milestone as over 20,000 COVID vaccines have now been administered.

20,265 COVID-19 vaccines have been given to long-term care and retirement home workers and residents, essential caregivers, and hospital staff and physicians.

Niagara Health’s vaccination clinic at the Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will begin vaccinating community healthcare workers, such as paramedics, family doctors, dentists, and pharmacists over the next few months.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and those eligible will be contacted directly to register for their appointment.

“We’re pleased that the hospital clinic’s work is expanding and that we’re entering the next phase in our fight against COVID-19 and in protecting our community,” said Linda Boich, Niagara Health EVP, Quality and Mental Health & Addictions, Executive Lead, Integrated Care. “We’ll continue to provide updates as this work proceeds, which will be based on availability of vaccine.”