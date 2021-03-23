20,000 pounds of food and $13,000 raised for Niagara families in need in 1st NRPS spring food drive
Over 20,000 pounds of food and $13,000 have been raised in the NRP's first ever Spring Food Drive.
The drive, led by members of the Community Engagement Unit, saw the NRPS partnering with nine local food banks and 12 local grocery stores to help with the challenges created by the pandemic.
Over the five days that donations were accepted, 20,274 lbs. in food and $13,354.30 in cash/gift cards was received.
Post Food in Niagara Falls donated 4109 lbs. of cereal products. Powell Drywall in Welland donated 630 lbs. in chicken meals. A number of the grocery stores also provided food donations to the food drive.
"The NRPS would most importantly like to recognize the community of Niagara. The support from the communities where our officers accepted donations was outstanding. "
-
ROUNDTABLE Rev. Martha Lockwood and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE Rev. Martha Lockwood and Erik Tomas
-
Canadian Wildlife Federations’ - Grow Don’t Mow campaignTim talks to Sarah Coulber conservation education specialist with the Canadian Wildlife Federation. She talks which pollinator plants are available each may (grown in Vineland at Willowbrook) so people can plant and attract wildlife (bees, birds, butterflies) to their gardens.
-
view from the drive thru - are we losing faith in science?view from the drive thru - are we losing faith in science?