20,000 pounds of food and $13,000 raised for Niagara families in need in 1st NRPS spring food drive

Over 20,000 pounds of food and $13,000 have been raised in the NRP's first ever Spring Food Drive.

The drive, led by members of the Community Engagement Unit, saw the NRPS partnering with nine local food banks and 12 local grocery stores to help with the challenges created by the pandemic.

Over the five days that donations were accepted, 20,274 lbs. in food and $13,354.30 in cash/gift cards was received.

Post Food in Niagara Falls donated 4109 lbs. of cereal products. Powell Drywall in Welland donated 630 lbs. in chicken meals. A number of the grocery stores also provided food donations to the food drive.