Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 268 active cases of the virus, and 14 active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases of the virus are in Lincoln, due to a large outbreak at One Floral Group

