20 new cases of COVID in Niagara Monday, 12 people being treated in hospital
Niagara is reporting 20 cases of COVID-19 today.
23 cases were reported on Sunday, and 34 new infections were reported Saturday.
The death toll remained at 369.
There are 64 cases of the variant under investigation in Niagara, we know that four of the cases are the B117 strain.
There are 209 active cases and 21 outbreaks.
12 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 8Starting today, Toronto and Peel are under the ``grey lockdown'' category. Frustration that the "goal posts" continue to shift. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabeROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabe
-
Vaccinating our 80+ population in NiagaraNiagara Health to begin vaccinating in Niagara. This week 80+ populations who are or have been hospitalised. They will be calling you to make an appointment, vaccinations will be at the Seymour Hannah. Tim talks to Linda Boich, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President