20 new cases of COVID in Niagara Monday, 12 people being treated in hospital

Niagara is reporting 20 cases of COVID-19 today.

23 cases were reported on Sunday, and 34 new infections were reported Saturday.

The death toll remained at 369.

There are 64 cases of the variant under investigation in Niagara, we know that four of the cases are the B117 strain.

There are 209 active cases and 21 outbreaks.

12 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.