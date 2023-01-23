20-year-old charged with impaired driving after car was found blocking the Niagara Parkway
A 20-year-old from Fort Erie is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle was found blocking the Niagara Parkway in Niagara Falls.
Officers were called this morning to the Parkway near Service Road 29, where a car was blocking the south bound lanes.
Niagara Police officers approached the driver, who told them he had a flat tire.
Officers asked the driver to do a breathalyzer, which he failed.
The driver was arrested and charged.
