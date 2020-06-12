20 year old from Lincoln killed in overnight crash
There's been another fatal accident in Niagara.
Police and Emergency crews were called out to the North Service Road east of Ontario St. in Beamsville after a single vehicle crash around 1 this morning.
A 20 year old male passenger was ejected and died at the scene, the 18 year old female driver has been taken to Hamilton General hospital for minor injuries.
Niagara Regional Police are investigating.
In the last week, there have been four fatal crashes in the Niagara Region.
