20-year-old Hamilton man arrested after gunshots fired at Beamsville house

A 20-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after a shooting in Beamsville back in May.

It was on the evening of May 20th shots were fired at a home on Central Avenue between John Street and Jackson Street.

Police say a man got out of an SUV and fired eight shots at the house from a handgun.

The house and an adjacent parked car were struck by the gunfire.

No one was hurt, and the suspect fled in the SUV.

Police have now charged 20-year-old Salomon Bashir of Hamilton with Discharge Firearm With Intent to Wound, Endanger Life or Prevent Arrest, Carry Concealed Weapon, and Assault With a Weapon.

He was already in police custody on an unrelated offence.