20-year-old man stabbed at Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for two suspects following a stabbing at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines.

Police were called to the mall just before 6 p.m. Saturday to find a 20-year-old man suffering from a knife wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury.

Police say the victim was walking the mall when he was approached by two boys under the age of 18.

The victim says after a brief conversation with the two, one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The suspects ran from the scene, and discarded the knife as they ran.

They left the mall in an unknown vehicle.

The first suspect, accused in the stabbing, is described as a white man under the age of 18. He was wearing a black jacket with a yellow cross-body style bag over his right shoulder and under his left arm. He also had a blue or black baseball hat with the circular sticker still affixed to the brim and a white/grey/black graffiti patterned hooded sweater. This suspect was carrying a large paper bag.

The second suspect is also white, under the age of 18. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and white Toronto Raptors logo on the front, grey pants and was carrying a purple graffiti styled skateboard.

Police say the suspects may have been involved in a theft-related incident with other youths in the mall prior to the stabbing incident.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have had an interaction with the suspects, witnessed this incident, or have any information to contact them by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009511.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.