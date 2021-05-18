20 year old woman dies after West Lincoln ATV crash

A 20 year old woman has died after an ATV crash in West Lincoln.

Emergency responders were called to the Regional Road 65 and Silver Street area last night around 8 p.m. after the woman driving the ATV lost contol and hit a tree.

She suffered a severe head injury and was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009265.