20-year-old woman shot in head while driving in Burlington

A 20-year-old woman is in hospital after being shot in the head while driving her vehicle last night in Burlington.

Halton Police say the woman was leaving a basketball gym around midnight when multiple rounds were fired at her car.

"At the time of the shooting, the victim was exiting the private lot located at 952 Century Drive in Burlington."

She was leaving what is known as “The Playground Global", a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.

Police say the shooter took off on foot and the force is asking for anyone with information to help them out.

"The suspect is believed to have been standing outside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and to have fled the scene northbound on Century Drive towards the South Service Road. Anyone with dashcam footage of that area including Appleby Line and Burloak Drive is asked to contact police. It is believed the suspect was driving a light-coloured vehicle."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective John McMullan of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.