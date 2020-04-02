20 yr old arrested after 61 yr old man attacked in downtown St. Catharines

A 20 yr old man has been arrested following the attack of a St. Catharines senior.

It happened this morning at 10 o'clock in the area of James Street and St. Paul Street after a 61 yr old man suffered a serious injury after being struck with a weapon.

He was taken to hospital.

20 yr old Seth Woelke has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Woelke was held in custody and will attend a video bail hearing at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on April 3, 2020.

Any businesses in the downtown core with video surveillance of the incident are being asked to forward that video to the Real Time Operations Centre at RTOC@niagarapolice.ca.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the St. Catharines Detective Office at 905-688-4111 extension 9412.