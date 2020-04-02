20 yr old arrested after 61 yr old man attacked in downtown St. Catharines
A 20 yr old man has been arrested following the attack of a St. Catharines senior.
It happened this morning at 10 o'clock in the area of James Street and St. Paul Street after a 61 yr old man suffered a serious injury after being struck with a weapon.
He was taken to hospital.
20 yr old Seth Woelke has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Woelke was held in custody and will attend a video bail hearing at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on April 3, 2020.
Any businesses in the downtown core with video surveillance of the incident are being asked to forward that video to the Real Time Operations Centre at RTOC@niagarapolice.ca.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the St. Catharines Detective Office at 905-688-4111 extension 9412.
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Grape Growers Commit to the Purchase of a Ventilator in Support of Niagara Health SystemMatt Holmes Speaks with Matthias Oppenlaender – Chair Grape Growers of Ontario and Roger Ali – President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation regarding the commitment to purchase ventilator for Niagara Health System by Grape Growers of Ontario