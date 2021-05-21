20 yr old man wanted for stabbing in Niagara Falls overnight that left man with serious injuries

Niagara Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 20 year old man following a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a home in the area of Stamford Street and Third Avenue at around midnight where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20 year old Noah Taylor for Aggravated Assault, and Fail to Comply with probation.

Taylor is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him you are asked to call 911 right away.