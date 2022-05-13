20-yr-old St. Catharines man arrested accused of posting child porn on popular social media site

A 20 year old St. Catharines man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit started investigating the online sexual exploitation of a child in March of 2022.

The suspect was accessing child sexual exploitation material on the internet and then sharing it on a popular social media platform.

Yesterday, 20-year-old Jithin George was arrested and charged with Make Child Pornography Available, Possession of Child Pornography, and Access Child Pornography.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Niagara Regional Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca.