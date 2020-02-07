iHeartRadio
200 Canadians settling into their new 'quarantine' home for 2 weeks

Nearly 200 Canadians are now in quarantine at an Ontario military base after returning from the centre of the international novel coronavirus outbreak.

A government-chartered plane carrying 176 Canadians touched down at C-F-B Trenton early this morning after departing from Wuhan, China.

Another 50 or so people are headed to the base after landing in Vancouver aboard a flight organized by the United States government.

The new arrivals will spend the next 14 days in quarantine being monitored for signs of the new coronavirus.

The federal government is allowing family members to join their loved ones in quarantine if they wish.

