2000 Ontario residents being treated in hospital for COVID as 4362 cases and 34 deaths are reported

Ontario is reporting 4,362 cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 34 new deaths.

Today's death count is the highest single-day number since 47 fatalities were recorded on Feb. 19.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus topped 2,000 for the first time in the pandemic.

2,065 patients are being treated in hospital, 726 are in intensive care units and 501 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon. 58 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, 13 are in the ICU.