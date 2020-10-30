2020 Poppy campaign kicks off today

The Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 National Poppy Campaign begins today with some pandemic related changes.

The national association says poppy boxes will be set up in stores, but they are discouraging legion branches from setting up donation tables, or placing volunteers at business entrances and other public locations.

However, where feasible and safe, such donation sites may still operate in some parts of the country.

The Legion will also pilot an electronic “Pay Tribute” box that will allow people to donate and receive a poppy with tap and pay technology.

The boxes will be found in 250 select locations across the country.

People can also choose to donate through the Legion’s national website.

Close to $20 million is donated during the National Poppy Campaign each year, and goes directly into supporting Veterans.