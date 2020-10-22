2020 Toolbox Project Niagara campaign kicks off to help men experiencing homelessness

Work has started to provide packages of needed items to men in Niagara experiencing homelessness.

Toolbox Project Niagara puts together kits including personal hygiene products, winter clothing, snacks, and gifts for men in need through the winter months.

Founder James Symons says the impact of the kits is huge.

"I handed out a package to a gentleman a couple of years ago and he started crying when I gave him the package. I said, 'Are you okay?' He said, 'I'm not okay.' I said, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'I'm not okay. Can I have a hug?' I gave him a hug. Then he said, 'Can I have another hug?' I gave him another hug. He said, 'I've never received a gift in my life.'"

700 kits were handed out last year, bringing the project to a grand total of 1,610 'tool boxes' over the last three years.

Donation bins have been scattered throughout the community including at Pen Financial locations and the Niagara Furniture Bank.

Needed items include travel sized body wash, deodorant, tooth brushes, first-aid items, crosswords, gloves, and socks.