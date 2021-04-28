2021 Canadian Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID-19 measures
The 2021 Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to health measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Formula One race was scheduled to take place June 13 at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
The event was also cancelled last year because of the novel coronavirus.
More coming.
-
YWCA fight against human traffickingTim talks to Elizabeth Zimmerman E.D. with the YWCA on leading the fight against human trafficking.
-
Legal Stories of the WeekAnti-lockdown protest organizer facing criminal charges. Niagara police raises alarm on disturbing social media trend “National Rape Day”. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
view from the drive thru - What is National Denim Day?view from the drive thru - What is National Denim Day?