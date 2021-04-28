iHeartRadio
2021 Canadian Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID-19 measures

track

The 2021 Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to health measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Formula One race was scheduled to take place June 13 at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The event was also cancelled last year because of the novel coronavirus.

More coming.
 

