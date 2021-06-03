2021 Winona Peach Festival has been cancelled
The Winona Peach Festival will not be happening this year.
Representatives have confirmed that after much deliberation and discussions with the 19 member organizations the decision was made to cancel this year's event.
It was scheduled to take place August 27th - 29th.
The festival was also cancelled last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
