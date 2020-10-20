2021 World Juniors kick off on Christmas Day
Hockey fans are getting a little something special for Christmas.
The 2021 World Juniors tournament will begin on Christmas Day for the first time since 2005.
The Canadian team will begin defending their gold medal on Boxing Day, taking on Germany in their first match-up.
The Christmas Day games include Switzerland versus Slovakia, Germany versus Finland, and Russia versus the US.
All of the games this year will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity