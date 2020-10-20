2021 World Juniors kick off on Christmas Day

Hockey fans are getting a little something special for Christmas.

The 2021 World Juniors tournament will begin on Christmas Day for the first time since 2005.

The Canadian team will begin defending their gold medal on Boxing Day, taking on Germany in their first match-up.

The Christmas Day games include Switzerland versus Slovakia, Germany versus Finland, and Russia versus the US.

All of the games this year will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The full schedule is available on Hockey Canada's website.