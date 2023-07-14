$20k donation made to Niagara SPCA to help care for animals

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society has received a $20,000 donation.

The money came from the society's official pet licensing partner, DocuPet.

DocuPet started working with the local SPCA in 2016 to provide residents with an online platform to license pets and help with reuniting pets by providing contact information.

The donation was made possible via DocuPet’s Safe&Happy Fund, which collects automatic donations through designer

licence tag purchases and direct donations made by residents.

The $20,000 donation will aid in sheltering, veterinary care, and animal adoption at the shelter, which received more than 2,200 animals into its care in 2022.

“Veterinary care that these animals need is often quite expensive. A donation of this size can do a lot of good for animals who are suffering and can give them the second chance they deserve.” says John Greer, the SPCA’s Executive Director.

John Greer explains the impact of pet licensing citing the case where “Animal Services receives a call for a found dog, if that dog is wearing a licence tag, often the officers don’t even need to attend the area if the dog’s owner can be contacted immediately and reunited. This allows already busy officers to tend to other pressing matters quicker.”

You can see a list of pets up for adoption on the society's website.

To celebrate this donation, DocuPet is offering $5 off a regularly priced designer tag for all Niagara pet owners with promo code NSPCA5 at checkout.