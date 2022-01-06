iHeartRadio
20k vaccine appointments in Niagara Falls opened up

If you are looking to book a vaccine appointment some new spots have opened up.

Niagara Public Health opening up 20,000 spots last night.

The appointments at the Scotiabank Centre in Niagara Falls are available on the provincial portal.

https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/

